Fluffy, big-eyed Jazz, who was featured in this column last November, has found a home with the Nagai family of Osaka.

Jazz was adopted late last year. He has since helped fill the emptiness left by the passing of the Nagais' 18-year-old beloved dachshund and has now become a part of the family.

“Actually,” says mother, Tomomi, “we had planned to get a dog, but when one of the ARK staff just happened to introduce Jazz to my son, we were enamored with the cat’s friendly nature.”

However, it took a couple months for Jazz to grow accustomed to life with his new family.

“He stayed in his little house for a while, but now he’ll come to the door and greet us. And, he spends his days wherever he pleases,” Tomomi says. “He ever greets my mother-in-law with a nice, big meow when she comes to visit.”

Oddly, the snow-white Jazz has one thing he objects to: snow.

“He hates it when it snows and he hides in the closet,” Tomomi says. Reflecting on the past months, she adds. “It did take time, but now I think it shows on his little face that he is a beloved family member. And, that, he really is.”

If you are interested in adopting, email ARK at Tokyoark@arkbark.net or call 050-1557-2763 (English or Japanese) Monday to Saturday (bilingual) for more information. Animal Refuge Kansai (with offices in Kansai and Tokyo) is an NPO founded by U.K. native Elizabeth Oliver. It is dedicated to rescuing and rehoming abandoned animals. All animals are vaccinated, neutered and microchipped. Prospective owners are required to undergo a screening process. Web: www.arkbark.net