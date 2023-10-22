Fluffy, big-eyed Jazz, who was featured in this column last November, has found a home with the Nagai family of Osaka.

Jazz was adopted late last year. He has since helped fill the emptiness left by the passing of the Nagais' 18-year-old beloved dachshund and has now become a part of the family.

“Actually,” says mother, Tomomi, “we had planned to get a dog, but when one of the ARK staff just happened to introduce Jazz to my son, we were enamored with the cat’s friendly nature.”

However, it took a couple months for Jazz to grow accustomed to life with his new family.

“He stayed in his little house for a while, but now he’ll come to the door and greet us. And, he spends his days wherever he pleases,” Tomomi says. “He ever greets my mother-in-law with a nice, big meow when she comes to visit.”

Oddly, the snow-white Jazz has one thing he objects to: snow.

“He hates it when it snows and he hides in the closet,” Tomomi says. Reflecting on the past months, she adds. “It did take time, but now I think it shows on his little face that he is a beloved family member. And, that, he really is.”