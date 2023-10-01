The super-beautiful calico Tim Tam and her super-cute tabby sister, Lamington, came to ARK with their brother, Jatz. Tim Tam is the friendliest of the three and sweet as her name suggests. Now 5 months old, the pair were shy and incredibly feisty when they first came to ARK in June, but have lost most of their shell.

These cats are, however, still learning to trust people. As one staff member says, “Tam and Lamington have found the stage and, depending on how relaxed they are, they will allow people they trust to touch them.”

Surely it won’t be long, however, until they are less wary. The reason is, they have something far more important in their life: playtime! When it’s playtime these two become completely lost in the moment, forget they were hiding and run around like two little crazies.

That said, the young cats may find small children intimidating, but older children and even small dogs appear to be just fine. Tim Tam and Lamington are inseparable, best buds and we’re hoping they can find a home together.