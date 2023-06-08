Amnesty International (also known as just Amnesty), an independent global organization focused on human rights, operates in more than 150 countries and territories. As the world faces a post-pandemic era of geopolitical instability, Amnesty is busier than ever, working on issues that range from securing protection of sexual and reproductive rights to advocating for refugees and migrants.

Marian Hara, a longtime member of Amnesty International Japan and Amnesty International Tokyo English Network (AITEN), updates us on the latest developments in Japan, including the resumption of a popular quiz night fundraiser.

What are Amnesty Japan’s main activities? Amnesty has a small office in Tokyo. Staff advocate on issues such as the abolition of the death penalty, refugee legislation and encouraging government departments and politicians to advance Japan’s engagement on human rights.