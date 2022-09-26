As the seasons delicately and hesitantly shift, and the country mimics this slight tilt in the opening of its borders and the minds of its citizens, there are still individuals who continue to push for change.

Using coffee as an agency for progress isn’t the most obvious choice, however, as the duo behind Ojizo Coffee has proven, it can be an effective apparatus for repositioning the way we deal with and accept problems such as gambling, financial difficulties, addiction, disability and homelessness.