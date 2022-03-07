It’s around 9 a.m. on a cool December morning in Tokyo.

A man, visibly agitated, walks into Mia Mia, a cafe opened by Vaughan and Rie Allison in the spring of 2020.

Vaughan greets him, like he does with all his guests. The man responds with pleasantries; he then gets to the reason for his unease. “My wife is pregnant,” he says. “She just went into labor at the hospital.” Because of COVID restrictions, he is unable to be there with her, adding, “I can’t be at home. I’m a bit nervous.”

He then asks, “I’m here. Is that all right?”

“Yes,” Vaughan responds. “You stay here.”

Vaughan, 39, is a fixture in the Tokyo coffee scene. He has sculpted features framed by neatly trimmed facial hair and a large mouth, perennially curled into a smile. Speaking to him via video chat, he sits at the end of a long table in I AM, a gallery owned by the Allisons that’s just a stone’s throw from Mia Mia. He’s dressed in a white sweatshirt that hugs his body, a dark green hat made of a woven fabric, and black-framed glasses tied with a strap that dangles near his ears. His long brown hair hangs around his head.

A Mia Mia regular shows Vaughan Allison some of the dance moves he has been working on. | LANCE HENDERSTEIN

“What is hospitality?” he asks in a thick Australian accent. He’s serious, but his grin is still noticeable. “The other day, we had a training session with the staff, and I said, ‘OK, let’s look it up in the dictionary.’” Vaughan straightens his glasses and pulls out his phone. He rereads the definition — the friendly and generous reception and entertainment of guests, visitors or strangers — before asking me, as he asked his staff, “How much of making the best coffee in the world is the friendly and generous reception and entertainment of guests, visitors or strangers?” The staff answered him with a list of 100 tasks and practices: cleaning the streets in front of the cafe, greeting pedestrians walking by, taking customers’ coats when they enter the cafe.

Hospitality is, he says, about creating “a space where people feel welcomed.”

Our conversation goes on for two hours, traversing a range of topics — Vaughan is well-versed in just about any subject. I ask him how he became this way: interested in each person he meets, engaging with them on anything from the banalities of Tokyo life to its more defining moments.

“It’s in the DNA,” he responds. “I get it from my mother.”

Vaughan grew up in Melbourne, Australia, pulling espresso shots from the age of 10 at his family’s theater restaurant. He recalls how his mother would roam the dining room, speaking with customers to learn “something beautiful” about each one before committing those stories to memory. Then, she would share them on stage during the intermission of whatever production was being presented.

“If it was a 50th anniversary, OK, what’s the secret to 50 years?” Vaughan says his mother would ask from the stage.

Rie, an architect, also grew up around hospitality, working, as a teenager, in her family’s izakaya (tavern) near a pilot training school in the southern coastal city of Miyazaki. She became close with the pilots, many of whom attended her and Vaughan’s wedding in Tokyo in 2011.

It’s 2 p.m. at Mia Mia. As the crowd of regulars and first-timers grows, fueled by coffee, the expectant father checks his phone, waiting for word on the birth. Vaughan orchestrates conversation among the customers: “This man,” he says, “is just about to be a father. He needs some advice.” There’s no shortage of suggestions — “Stay calm.” “Good luck.”

The clock hits 4 p.m. 5 p.m. The after-work crowd arrives. The sun begins to set and the customers at the cafe are beginning to get anxious for the soon-to-be dad.

Vaughan Allison spends a considerable time on the outside of Mia Mia, chatting with passersby. | LANCE HENDERSTEIN

The words “Mia Mia” (pronounced “my-a my-a”) mean a communal and temporary shelter in Wadawurrung, an Aboriginal Australian language — and this 30-square-meter location, within walking distance from Higashi Nagasaki Station on the Seibu Ikebukuro Line, is similarly a space for people to meet and collaborate.

Rie chimes in from off camera on the need for spaces that facilitate creative partnerships. “Everyone wants to do something,” she says, “but they’re not sure if they can do it.” She comes into view, pulling up a chair next to Vaughan. She has short black hair and wears a bright, multicolored sweater. Her voice is quiet, but firm. “Let’s not say no to anything,” she says, explaining how the couple has fostered their community. “Just say yes. And think afterward.”

In front of the gallery, the Allisons have built a small garden out of layered boxes filled with dirt and sprouting plants, to draw passersby to aid in its care — the building blocks of a communal space. Around the garden, Rie has designed benches, long and welcoming, with compost for coffee grounds inside. A small wooden box, filled with shelves for books to take and to leave, rests on the sidewalk. Recently, it was filled with children’s books, and days earlier, they found an anonymous letter inside. “As I was taking my morning walk, I discovered the book post,” it said, handwritten in pen on floral stationary. “I am very happy that there is such an interesting place in the neighborhood.”

Vaughan Allison and a Mia Mia barista play around with their coffee cup art. | LANCE HENDERSTEIN

Vaughan walks outside with laptop in hand, near the garden and benches. An endless stream of schoolchildren in orange hats walk by as he stands on the street. He waves and bows. An older man approaches with a plate of food in hand. They exchange greetings, and Vaughan introduces him as the owner of a restaurant down the street. Vaughan laughs and says, “It’s very difficult to do work here because conversations happen with all the people that walk past.”

The Allisons have helped put the area around Higashi Nagasaki Station on the map. This sleepy stop in between the central hub of Ikebukuro and the capital’s bedroom communities is now known as a destination for food and coffee. Several Japanese magazines have left their usual downtown haunts to feature the neighborhood, with Mia Mia front and center in the coverage. This is partly due to Vaughan’s own media savvy, having worked as a model and in the music industry. He has also created Coffee Time with Vaughan — a website, an event, a shop — that aims to shine a spotlight on top coffee shops and support the cafe community. He’s serious about his craft, citing Eiichi Kunitomo of the renowned Koffee Mameya as something of a mentor, boasting that Mia Mia is the only cafe in the world to purchase Kunitomo’s beans wholesale.

Vaughan pulls out a small white pamphlet, its cover printed with an illustration of Mia Mia, crowded with a mess of locals and cafe regulars. Inside the pamphlet is a map of Higashi-Nagasaki with meticulous illustrations by Hikaru Yamamoto of local shops, small blurbs and a short lyrical ode to the neighborhood written by Tokyo Weekender editor Paul McInnes, himself one of the cafe’s regulars. The small map is both a guide to the area and a neighborhood manifesto — foldable, physical evidence of the benefits of community building.

It’s now 10 p.m. at Mia Mia. Vaughan has kept the cafe open after hours for the crowd of around 20 customers — many strangers until that day — eager to see this story to the end. The man receives word that his baby, a girl, has been born. There’s a collective sigh of relief and a round of congratulations for the new dad.

“There were tears from everyone,” Vaughan recalls, smiling. “It was a magical moment.”

Vaughan Allison looks out the window of his cafe, Mia Mia, which he runs with his wife, Rie. | LANCE HENDERSTEIN

Mia Mia is located at 4-10-1 Nagasaki, Toshima Ward in Tokyo.