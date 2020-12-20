The pure-white Kupuna was brought to Japan from Hawaii by a military family. When they were ordered to return to the States before a reposting, the airline refused to take the dog and cited earlier problems it had had with dogs, though none had anything to do with Kupuna.

Problems with animals and airlines do exist, such as the case in which the airline was sued after a dog suffocated after being forced into the overhead compartment by a cabin attendant.

The 6-kilogram Kupuna, though of a good age, has no breathing problems whatsoever. Nonetheless, he was left behind, but was lucky enough to come to ARK in July.

He is believed to be about 13 years old, perhaps a bit older. Though described by his former owner as a bit of a loner, Kupuna does not dislike people. He is simply “not the touchy-feely type,” according to an ARK staff member. He is more a “cute grandpa dog” that would enjoy listening to the kids’ goings-on but would not be eager to engage in them.

When Kupuna first came to ARK, he suffered badly from a skin condition, but an overhaul of his diet has made a huge difference. The “pleasant, non-demanding” Kupuna, formerly named Snow, is a quiet gentleman who yearns for company. He would be a perfect match for those who have left raucous parties behind and, instead, prefer the peace and comfort to be found in a quiet, caring home.

If you are interested in adopting a pet, email ARK at Tokyoark@arkbark.net or call 050-1557-2763 Monday to Saturday (bilingual) for more information. Tokyo ARK is an NPO founded by Briton Elizabeth Oliver. It is dedicated to rescuing and rehoming abandoned animals. All animals are vaccinated, neutered and microchipped. Prospective owners are requested to undergo a screening process. Web: www.arkbark.net.

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)