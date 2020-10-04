Handsome Eringi is another of the “wild things” that often end up at ARK. More accurately, he’s one of six puppies that were born at a temple. Once out in the wild, he came to the shelter exactly seven years ago this month.

He and his siblings were all named after mushrooms, with the eringi mushroom being the edible sort that has an umami flavor when cooked. All of the pups were very shy and wary at first, but they all have gotten much better at trusting people and three have succeeded in finding wonderful homes.

Eringi is certainly easy on the eyes, but he can be a bit standoffish due in no small part to the fact that socialization at the shelter is hit or miss at best. He is healthy, intelligent, walks nicely on a leash and is a hearty eater. And, he does play with people from time to time. What would really bring out the best in this fellow would be having another dog around. Eringi loves other dogs and would make a wonderful friend for a single dog that needs companionship. Or, perhaps some kind soul would like to adopt both Eringi and his equally good-looking brother Enoki, who was also featured in Adopt Me! recently. The season of miracles is, after all, just around the corner. And, despite it all, we do still believe in them. Fingers crossed!

If you are interested in adopting Eringi, email ARK at Tokyoark@arkbark.net or call 050-1557-2763 Monday to Saturday (bilingual) for more information. Tokyo ARK is an NPO founded by Briton Elizabeth Oliver. It is dedicated to rescuing and rehoming abandoned animals. All animals are vaccinated, neutered and microchipped. Prospective owners are requested to undergo a screening process. Web: www.arkbark.net

KEYWORDS dogs for adoption