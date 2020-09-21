To look at Enoki is to hear the howl of the wolf, the yip of the coyote or, in essence, the very call of the wild.

When his gaze meets yours, something primal may stir within you because Enoki is no pet-shop pooch. He and his siblings were very close to wild when they came to ARK some seven years ago as puppies. They would run in circles trying desperately to regain their freedom and it was feared they would never find peace with humans.

However, trainers from abroad helped these wild things learn that people (at least some of them) could be trusted. Enoki is still a wary dog, still nervous and timid, and he doesn’t enjoy being touched much. Walks make his heart sing, though, and he’ll drop his guard enough to allow himself to be stroked.

Enoki needs to have space in order not to not feel pressured. Intelligent and decidedly handsome, he’s healthy and not aggressive. He needs someone who understands him, someone who will be there for him but not smother him or focus attention on him to the point that it sets off alarms. Gaining his trust will be a challenge, but an exciting one. As the old song goes, “wild thing … I think I love you.”

If you are interested in adopting Enoki, email ARK at Tokyoark@arkbark.net or call 050-1557-2763 Monday to Saturday (bilingual) for more information. Tokyo ARK is an NPO founded by Briton Elizabeth Oliver. It is dedicated to rescuing and rehoming abandoned animals. All animals are vaccinated, neutered and microchipped. Prospective owners are requested to undergo a screening process. Web: www.arkbark.net

