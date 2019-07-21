Our Lives | ADOPT ME!

A dog with a kind heart and in need of a pal

This sweet little girl came to ARK a long time ago and, for no good reason, she’s still at the shelter. It seems she has simply been overlooked.

Her name Makeup and, though it may seem odd at first, it actually describes her incredibly forgiving personality quite well.

Makeup is neither a pushover nor a wallflower. She is affectionate and playful, speaks her mind and loves her food and her walks. Get out her leash and she’ll be your best friend.

Makeup used to call home a shipping container with a homeless man, but she lost even that small amount of affection. She’s not young but she’s healthy and always looking for a friend to pal around with. In a busy shelter, however, there’s little chance at finding one. She needs a real friend she can call her own, a friend to give her a real home

If you are interested in adopting a new pet, email ARK at Tokyoark@arkbark.net or call 050-1557-2763 Monday to Saturday (bilingual) for more information. Tokyo ARK is an NPO founded by Briton Elizabeth Oliver. It is dedicated to rescuing and rehoming abandoned animals. All animals are vaccinated, neutered and microchipped. Prospective owners are requested to undergo a screening process. Web: www.arkbark.net

A naturally beautiful face: Makeup's name reflects her forgiving personality. | CHIHIRO NAGATA