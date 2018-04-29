Lust for life: A regal kitten with loving personality

You can see it in her eyes, Moana is alert, watchful and always ready to pounce. She has exquisite regal markings, but she’d never be one to sit back and be waited on. She’s a princess that would rather be out on the hunt. Rescued as a tiny kitten, Moana is now only 6 months old and just under 4 kg. She’s half wild child and will race up a storm, but she’ll also come smooching around your legs looking for attention and affection. She would be delighted to go to a home with another young cat, but is fine with older cats or on her own.

Though this Moana may be quite different from the heroine of the Disney film she is named for, she is surely as strong-willed and “does everything with enormous gusto.” One ARK staff described her as being “more like a whirlwind than a kitten!”

If you are interested in adopting Moana, please email ARK at Tokyoark@arkbark.net or call 050-1557-2763 Monday to Saturday (bilingual) for more info. Tokyo ARK is an NPO founded by Briton Elizabeth Oliver. It is dedicated to rescuing and rehoming abandoned animals. All animals are vaccinated, neutered and microchipped. Prospective owners are requested to undergo a screening process. Web: www.arkbark.net