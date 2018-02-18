Akita bijin: a dog named Capella

Akita bijin: In Japan, the women of Akita Prefecture, along with those of Kyoto and Hakata, Fukuoka, are considered some of the most beautiful in the country. The 3-year-old Capella is not only a beauty but a sweetheart as well.

She’s an Akita that came to ARK last October after her owner’s mental health deteriorated. Capella had always been chained outside, day and night, through all seasons but, finally, when the situation worsened, the neighbors contacted ARK.

She apparently had had very little contact with people, but what she did have was most likely positive. Capella loves people. She is a bit nervous around strangers, especially men, but even when nervous, she’s never aggressive. She’ll just put a bit of distance between herself and them until she’s sure it’s safe.

A very small Akita at only 22 kilograms, Capella is simply charming. Always alert and interested, she loves to romp like a puppy. She has a big, fluffy head and a trim body, long legs and a big, curly tail. She also has a low, sexy woof, which she’ll use to express her interest in someone she sees on the television, especially a star like herself!

If you are interested in adopting Capella, email ARK at Tokyoark@arkbark.net or call 050-1557-2763 Monday to Saturday (bilingual) for more info. Tokyo ARK is an NPO founded by Briton Elizabeth Oliver. It is dedicated to rescuing and rehoming abandoned animals. All animals are vaccinated, neutered and microchipped. Prospective owners are requested to undergo a screening process. Web: www.arkbark.net