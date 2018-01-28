Destined to be: Dog Chucker finds a family in Tokyo

Chucker (on the couch) was first featured here last June, at a time when he had actually already met his family-to-be at an adoption event some months before. Indonesia native Anna Cabrera explains that she and her American husband, Greg, had just moved to Tokyo, had just adopted their golden retriever Jack (on floor) and, if they were to adopt again, were considering a smaller dog. A whole year later, their paths crossed again at another event.

“Chucker just sat there looking bored,” says Anna. But later, a short walk with the couple changed his life. “We fell in love with him. He was such an energetic fur ball. He looked totally different from when he was inside. He looked so cheerful during that short walk.” The Cabreras decided to adopt.

Jack and Chucker have bonded well, says Anna. “Jack was a bit cautious and jealous at first, especially when Chucker took over his bed.” But Chucker’s charm soon won him over, as it already had Anna and Greg. “He jumps around happily when we say ‘Let’s go!’ for a walk. He’s very sweet and huggable.”

Chucker appears to have been meant for he Cabreras from the start. “Things change when you meet a dog in person,” says Anna. “Young dogs, old dogs, different breeds, they all have their own grace. It’s about the chemistry, and that’s what we felt with Chucker.”

ARK has many more dogs and cats available for adoption. Email ARK at Tokyoark@arkbark.net or call 050-1557-2763 Monday to Saturday (bilingual) for more info. Tokyo ARK is an NPO founded by Briton Elizabeth Oliver. It is dedicated to rescuing and rehoming abandoned animals. All animals are vaccinated, neutered and microchipped. Prospective owners are requested to undergo a screening process. Web: www.arkbark.net