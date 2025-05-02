An overwhelming number of Japanese companies cite the Trump administration’s policies and economic trends in the United States among their top five concerns.

This is according to the Tokyo-based Institute of Geoeconomics’ 2024 Economic Security Survey – now in its fourth year – focused on understanding Japanese companies’ perceptions of the new administration in Washington.

Despite growing uncertainty surrounding the impact of Trumponomics, Japanese investors don’t necessarily want to retreat from the U.S. The percentage of companies planning to increase their sales in this market remained nearly unchanged, at 46.9%, compared to the previous year’s survey, while those aiming to maintain the status quo rose slightly to 15.6% — indicating that one in two firms remains committed to strengthening its American operations.