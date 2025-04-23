At its core, Chinese politics faces a paradox: The need to reconcile social diversification with political stability — sustaining economic growth while preserving a one-party dictatorship.

A case in point is how the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) employs the United Front Work Department, an intricate network exerting control across society to maintain political stability and carry out the party's economic policies, including mobilizing the private sector to help reverse the stagnation that China currently finds itself in.

The concept of the “united front” dates back to the early 1920s, when it was formalized as a tactical framework for advancing global communist movements, and to this day is employed by the CCP to co-opt nonparty members to achieve specific political objectives.