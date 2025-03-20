A Japanese prime minister can't just leisurely tackle global issues, manage the party, pass government legislation and endure endless hours of opposition questioning one by one. He must have the energy, mental capacity and leadership ability to handle all at once. So a clear sign that a prime minister is overwhelmed is when he starts making unforced errors.

Which brings us to where things currently stand: After two years spent by his party dealing with a reporting scandal, Ishiba decided to hand out ¥100,000 gift certificates to 15 newly elected Liberal Democratic Party members. The opposition and the anti-LDP media quickly jumped on the move, with several parties calling for his resignation as prime minister. The usual suspect, or citizens group, filed a lawsuit the same day, alleging that Ishiba (and those who received the gifts) violated the political contributions law, which bans political funds from being given to individuals.

Ishiba appeared genuinely shocked by the scandal. The certificates were quickly returned, so a bit of tempest in a teapot, but yet another example of his penchant for situational unawareness.