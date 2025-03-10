Nuclear power has played a pivotal role in Japan’s energy journey and, in the post-Fukushima and Paris Agreement world, there is enthusiasm for its potential in strengthening energy security and reducing emissions.

The government is passionately promoting nuclear expansion in its strategic energy plan, “green transformation” agenda and as part of its 2050 net zero goal.

On the one hand, Japan’s domestic environment is favorable to this vision as the taboo around nuclear energy prompted by the 2011 Fukushima nuclear accident is slowly eroding.