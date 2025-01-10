In an ambitious move, the government has announced that it wants nuclear power to make up 20% of Japan’s energy mix by 2040.

The decision was made by the economy ministry and revealed in the draft of the Seventh Strategic Energy Plan, released at the end of last year. This reflects a significant revaluation of Japan's strategy, reversing a decade-long trend following the 2011 Fukushima disaster of reducing dependence on nuclear power.

This change does not come as a surprise, as evolving public sentiment and government policies increasingly see nuclear power playing an essential role in achieving economic growth and environmental targets, including reaching carbon neutrality by mid-century, amid rising energy costs. However, questions remain about the new target’s feasibility and what happens if it is not met.