Japan is in the midst of a semiconductor renaissance.

Japan Advanced Semiconductor Manufacturing (JASM) — a joint venture between Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC), Sony, Denso and Toyota — kicked off production at its first fab plant at the end of last year and has already announced plans to build a second factory. Both facilities are located in Kumamoto, fast emerging as Japan’s semiconductor hub.

In a significant leap forward, Rapidus — a foundry aiming to produce 2-nanometer semiconductors — was launched in collaboration with the American IBM and Belgium’s Interuniversity Microelectronics Center (Imec), with a new facility under construction in Hokkaido.