The Japanese semiconductor industry, which once dominated the world, is poised to make a comeback at a time when the importance of chips is increasing significantly with the spread of generative artificial intelligence and growing geopolitical risks.

Rapidus and other Japanese chipmakers will either begin operating a pilot line or start production at new plants this year.

In December, Rapidus held a ceremony in the city of Chitose, Hokkaido, to install extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography equipment at a plant under construction.