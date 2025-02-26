While all eyes are focused on the end game of the war in Ukraine, let’s not forget the tinderbox in East Asia.

On Feb. 14, the commander of United States Indo-Pacific Command, Adm. Samuel Paparo, made several alarming statements at a security conference in Honolulu.

First, the scale of China’s air and naval exercises around Taiwan has grown from fewer than a dozen planes and ships a few years ago to over 250 in the December exercise alone. Paparo suggested they had reached a point where distinguishing a drill from a potential cover for an actual attack was becoming more difficult.