U.S. President Donald Trump didn’t end the war in Ukraine in 24 hours like he promised, but his team took a first step last week, meeting with Russian counterparts in Saudi Arabia.

Notably absent were the Ukrainian side and its European backers. We are told that this U.S.-Russia conversation will eventually encompass not only Ukraine but also arms control, sanctions on Russian hydrocarbons, Moscow’s status in the Group of Seven, cyberattacks and other contentious issues.

Still, Ukraine is clearly the main issue and unfortunately it looks like Trump’s idea of ending the war fast means doing very little for the people who were actually invaded. U.S. officials seemed to lean toward accepting many of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s positions, e.g., no NATO membership for Ukraine and allowing Russia to control the 20% of Ukrainian territory it occupies. Trump even seems to blame Ukraine for the war.