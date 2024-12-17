Japan will aim to increase the use of nuclear power, dropping a decadelong policy of reducing dependence on the energy source and reversing curbs initiated following the 2011 Fukushima meltdown.

The nation, which relied on coal and natural gas for more than 60% of electricity generation last year, set out a proposed new energy strategy on Tuesday, which urges both nuclear and renewables to be utilized "to the fullest extent” to maintain growth and help curb emissions. The draft policy, which is expected to be adopted, also recommends the construction of entirely new reactors.

Nuclear should account for around 20% of the nation’s energy mix by fiscal 2040 and renewables for around 40% to 50%, according to the strategy, drafted by the trade ministry and advised by a 16-person panel of experts. That’s an extension of a previous target for nuclear to make up 20% to 22% of the mix by 2030, showing the country’s commitment to the technology will continue into the next decade.