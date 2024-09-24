The Japan-China friendship delegation met with Chinese Communist Party officials including Zhao Leji, the third-ranking member of the CCP, in Beijing in late August as part of efforts to stabilize bilateral relations.

Led by former Liberal Democratic Party Secretary-General Toshihiro Nikai and other lawmakers belonging to the Japan-China Parliamentary Friendship Association, the visit highlights the many contradictions and inconvenient truths in bilateral relations.

These inconvenient truths are shared by most of China’s neighbors. How Japan and other countries in Beijing’s periphery navigate the many incongruities in bilateral relations offers lessons for the U.S. and other Western nations as they formulate their own strategies toward China.