Japan's engagement with Africa, primarily through the Tokyo International Conference on African Development, has long been a significant element of its foreign policy. However, as Africa becomes more assertive in shaping its development agenda, TICAD's relevance is being questioned.

While the conference has facilitated vital investments in Africa, it is often perceived as outdated. The major criticism is that TICAD has not fully aligned itself with Africa's Agenda 2063, which emphasizes self-reliance and a shift away from dependency on foreign aid. Experts say that in order to stay relevant, Japan must reevaluate its approach, ensuring that TICAD supports Africa's contemporary needs and aspirations.

TICAD was launched in 1993 to support Africa's development, focusing on peace, stability and economic growth. Over the years, TICAD has brought together African leaders, international organizations and private sector stakeholders, leading to numerous partnerships and projects. Notably, at TICAD VI in 2016, Japan pledged $30 billion in investments, targeting infrastructure, health care and education. These investments have made significant impact, including building roads, bridges and hospitals, helping to address some of Africa's most pressing challenges.