By providing Ukraine with early military, political and financial support, U.S. President Joe Biden’s administration saved it from being overrun by Russia.

Yet since November 2022, the conflict has been locked in a stalemate, which is not to Ukraine’s advantage. If elected, Kamala Harris should make it an explicit goal to turn today’s horrendous war of attrition into a Ukrainian victory. Ukraine’s surprising offensive in Russia’s Kursk region may be the beginning of a more promising development.

Ukraine’s own goals are clear: to restore full territorial integrity; to allow all displaced Ukrainian citizens — including the thousands of children kidnapped by Russia — to return; and to receive full compensation for the damage Russia has caused. By contrast, the United States currently has no strategy to speak of. The Biden administration merely claims that it will support Ukraine “for as long as it takes,” whereas Harris’s Republican challenger, Donald Trump, promises to end the war in a day, implying complete capitulation to the Kremlin.