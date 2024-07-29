Since 2006, the world has seen levels of freedom and democracy slide for 17 consecutive years, according to Freedom in the World, an annual report published by American human rights organization Freedom House.

As authoritarian regimes gain momentum globally, the report also highlights how we are approaching a major historical turning point. A key issue is how several countries that have undergone a process of democratization and hold regular elections are becoming increasingly authoritarian.

For example, Georgia recently adopted the law on “transparency of foreign influence,” known as the “Russia law,” which labels organizations and media that receive a certain amount of foreign funding as, effectively, spies. This is a setback for Georgia's democracy and could significantly impact the country’s prospects of joining the European Union.