There’s been a lot of debate about what the future holds for Europe and its neighborhood if Russia’s invasion of Ukraine succeeds. We already know at least part of the answer, because it’s happening in Georgia.

This is the small Caucasus country where President Vladimir Putin first made clear he was willing to use force to re-impose a Russian sphere of control and influence. How that war began remains controversial and I’ll get to the question later. What happened since shouldn’t be.

On Monday evening, Bidzina Ivanishvili, a Georgian businessman who made his billions in Russia, gave a speech in which he accused a "global party of war” of trying to block his nation from asserting its freedom and sovereignty.