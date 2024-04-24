Now is a good time for established Japanese car companies to seize the opportunity to expand in North America to meet electric-vehicle demand.

U.S. protectionism and security fears are stymieing the overseas expansions of Chinese names like BYD and SAIC Motor, leaving the door open to those Western governments deem as more friendly.

Honda Motor is a good example. The Japanese giant is on the verge of a deal with Canada to set up in the province of Ontario, Bloomberg News reported. The new facility would build electric vehicles and receive incentives from the federal government. This would be in addition to an existing plant that makes combustion-engine models in Alliston, Ontario.