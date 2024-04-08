Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s state visit to meet with United States President Joe Biden this week will be “historic,” according to U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Kurt Campbell.

This is only Kishida’s second such visit since 2015. At the urging of a bipartisan group of U.S. senators, the prime minister will speak at a joint session of the U.S. Congress. The same day, he will attend the first-ever U.S.-Japan-Philippines trilateral summit.

The visit signifies the crucial importance of the U.S.-Japan alliance in the context of rising geopolitical tensions and economic competition in the Indo-Pacific region.