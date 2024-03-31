With relations between Japan and the United States near a historic high, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will embark on a state visit to Washington next month to further deepen Tokyo’s defense and economic ties with its sole ally.

But with emerging headwinds in both countries, Kishida and U.S. President Joe Biden will have their work cut out for them as they look to maintain the momentum driving change in the alliance.

From strengthening bilateral relations across a number of areas to deepening security ties with like-minded nations and finding new ways to support Ukraine, the April 10 White House summit will be more than just symbolically important.