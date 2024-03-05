Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will address a joint session of the U.S. Congress on April 11 when he travels to Washington for an official visit, congressional leaders said Monday.

The leaders, including House of Representatives Speaker Mike Johnson, said in a statement that Kishida's visit "symbolizes both nations' commitment to peace and prosperity and to an international community that promotes democracy, security and stability."

Kishida's address will be the first by a Japanese leader in nine years. On April 10, he is scheduled to hold talks with President Joe Biden and attend a state dinner.