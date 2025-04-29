The last time Big Tech delivered earnings, Donald Trump had just started his second term, stocks were soaring on expectations of a pro-growth agenda and investors’ main worry was how long it would take companies to convert their artificial intelligence spending into profits.

Three months later, they are facing a far bleaker picture.

This week’s quarterly results from Microsoft, Apple, Meta Platforms and Amazon.com will land in a market obsessed with every twist of a trade war that’s wiped $5.5 trillion from the S&P 500 Index. AI concerns have taken a back seat to angst over the possibility of a tariff-induced recession, while safe havens like gold have become the trade de jour for investors too rattled to buy stocks on the cheap.