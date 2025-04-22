MS&AD Group plans to invest as much as about ¥700 billion ($5 billion) to expand in the North American market, to meet its goal of doubling operating profits in the region, according to its chief executive officer.

The Tokyo-based casualty insurer has the highest market share in Asia among global firms, but it’s No. 3 among Japanese peers in North America, "so the challenge is how to become the top player there,” said Shinichiro Funabiki in an interview.

"We need to strengthen our organization so that we can double our profits in the near future,” said Funabiki, adding that the business areas and new investment targets it will pursue will be determined in the future.