Fresh Press Farms grows all the olives, seeds and nuts it uses to make cooking oils on American farms. It presses them at its own mill in Georgia, then bottles the oil and distributes it to grocery stores across the country.

In theory, it’s just the type of company that U.S. President Donald Trump’s America First agenda is designed to help. The brand’s website touts how it’s "proudly made in the USA.”

But the glass bottles it uses to package products are sourced from other countries, including China, which is facing tariffs as high as 145%. The aluminum for other containers, which are made in the U.S., comes from Canada.