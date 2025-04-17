South Korean actor Simon Lee was stunned when he saw his likeness — at times as a gynecologist or a surgeon — being used to promote questionable health cures on TikTok and Instagram.

He is one of scores of people who have licensed their image to artificial intelligence marketing companies, and then ended up with the unpleasant surprise of seeing themselves feature in deepfakes, dubious adverts or even political propaganda.

"If it was a nice advertisement, it would've been fine to me. But obviously it is such a scam," he said, adding that the terms of his contract prevented him from getting the videos removed.