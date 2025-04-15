India will adopt East Japan Railway's E10 series of shinkansen bullet trains for its national high-speed railway under construction in the west of the country, according to people familiar with the matter.

A final decision on the introduction of the next-generation shinkansen series is expected to be made when Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits Japan for a summit meeting, the people said Monday, adding that there is a possibility that the meeting will take place in August.

The E10 trains, being developed for JR East's Tohoku Shinkansen line, are expected to be put into service in the South Asian country in the early 2030s.