Tokyo's Nikkei index jumped nearly 6% in early trade on Tuesday after plunging an eye-watering 7.8% the previous day, as U.S. tariffs fuel market volatility.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 5.81%, or 1,809.92 points, to 32,946.50, while the broader Topix index gained 6.20%, or 141.82 points, to 2,430.48.

Seoul's Kospi index was also up nearly 2%.