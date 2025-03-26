Private equity firms are showing strong interest in buying about 2,000 North American convenience stores that could be divested if Alimentation Couche-Tard succeeds in its ¥7.39 trillion ($49 billion) endeavor to buy out Seven & I Holdings, the chief financial officer of the Canadian company said.
"We are putting in front of these private equity funds a network of 2,000 stores with a national presence, very strong footprint in some of the states,” Filipe Da Silva said in an interview, adding that it would be the fifth- or sixth-largest operator in the U.S. "The level of interest is really high.”
After being rebuffed for more than half a year, Couche-Tard, the parent company of the Circle K brand, agreed with Seven & I to seek a buyer for overlapping retail outlets as a prerequisite for takeover talks. The process is aimed at making sure that any deal won’t fall apart because of U.S. antitrust concerns.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.