Alimentation Couche-Tard’s lengthy battle to acquire Seven & I has no end in sight, with the Canadian company ramping up its campaign in a bid to position itself as the likely acquirer — but to no avail.

Executives at Couche-Tard came to Tokyo last week, holding a news conference in an attempt to better explain their side of the story.

But Seven & I has been giving the cold shoulder from the start, when Couche-Tard launched its bid last August, saying it has a better plan in the works.