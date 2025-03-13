Alimentation Couche-Tard is ramping up its campaign to take over Seven & I Holdings, with executives holding a news conference in Tokyo on Thursday and declaring that the takeover would create “the best company in the world.”

The Canadian convenience store giant and owner of Circle-K sought to combat skepticism surrounding the deal, amid “limited” engagement with Seven & I, the owner of 7-Eleven Japan.

Alain Bouchard, founder and executive chairman of the board, and Alex Miller, Couche Tard president and CEO, said that their offer would not change the way 7-Eleven Japan functions or the quality of products on offer in Japanese convenience stores — which has been a matter of concern for the Japanese public.