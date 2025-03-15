The Japanese, Chinese and South Korean governments are considering holding a meeting of their trade ministers in Seoul later this month in what would be their first meeting since the one held in Beijing in December 2019.

Japanese trade minister Yoji Muto will attend the envisaged meeting if he receives parliamentary approval.

At the meeting, the three sides will likely discuss trade and economic cooperation, including on a proposed trilateral free trade agreement and measures to bolster the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership free trade pact.