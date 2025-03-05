Japan has set a goal of more than tripling its domestic cybersecurity industry sales in the next decade, from the current ¥900 billion ($6 billion) to ¥3 trillion.

Japan-made cybersecurity products occupy less than half of the nation's domestic market share at the moment, according to the government’s first industrial strategy on cybersecurity released by the economy ministry on Wednesday.

Expanding the domestic cybersecurity industry would enable security products and services to be better suited to domestic needs, making it strategically important for national security, the ministry said.