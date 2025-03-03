President Xi Jinping heads into China’s biggest political huddle of the year with his economy finally getting back some swagger. Donald Trump’s rising tariffs will test Beijing’s ability to sustain that momentum.
Breakthroughs in artificial intelligence and Xi’s recent embrace of private entrepreneurs such as Alibaba’s Jack Ma have driven a blistering equity rally ahead of the National People’s Congress. But that optimism is already being tainted, with Trump’s latest 10% tariff set to take effect just one day before Premier Li Qiang lays out China’s economic blueprint for the year.
Thousands of delegates including ministry chiefs and provincial leaders will gather Wednesday in Beijing for the parliamentary conclave, where officials will set a bullish growth goal of around 5%, according to analysts.
