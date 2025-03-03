Xi Jinping, China's president, during a news conference with Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, Brazil's president, not pictured, at the Alvorada Palace in Brasilia, Brazil, on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2024. In roughly a dozen meetings with world leaders over a week in South America, Xi repeatedly sought to win assurances that nations would uphold the international free trade system as US President-elect Donald Trump threatens to put 60% tariffs on Chinese goods.

President Lula Hosts Chinese Counterpart Xi Jinping