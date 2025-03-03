President Donald Trump is on the verge of slapping new tariffs on Canada and Mexico while doubling a levy on China, moves that would dramatically expand his push to reshape the U.S. economy, tap new revenues and upend ties with the biggest U.S. trading partners.

The long-promised tariffs scheduled to take effect Tuesday would easily be among the most sweeping of the Trump era, applying to roughly $1.5 trillion in annual imports. They would put a 25% tariff on all imports from Canada and Mexico, except Canadian energy, which would face a 10% rate. He has also said he’ll double a tariff on China to 20%.

The tariffs may yet be delayed — the Canada and Mexico measures were already stalled once — but any reprieve could prove temporary, with a host of other Trump levies due in April. Trump says the tariffs are a tool to bring the neighboring nations to heel on securing the borders from migrants and drugs, particularly fentanyl.