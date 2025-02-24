Russia's overheating economy is on the cusp of serious cooling, as huge fiscal stimulus, soaring interest rates, stubbornly high inflation and Western sanctions take their toll, but after three years of war, Washington may just have thrown Moscow a lifeline.

U.S. President Donald Trump is pushing for a quick deal to end the war in Ukraine, alarming Washington's European allies by leaving them and Ukraine out of initial talks with Russia and blaming Ukraine for Russia's 2022 invasion, political gifts for Moscow that could also bring strong economic benefits.

Washington's push comes as Moscow faces two undesirable options, according to Oleg Vyugin, former deputy chairman of Russia's central bank.