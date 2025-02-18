The blocking of Nippon Steel’s acquisition of United States Steel by a U.S. president was the consequence of significant “political interference” and was difficult to understand, the Japanese prime minister told parliament on Monday.

Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba made the comment during a Lower House budget committee meeting that day. Tadashi Morishima, a Nippon Ishin no Kai lawmaker, asked Ishiba what he thought of the decision by then-U.S. President Joe Biden to reject the deal on national security grounds.

It was the result of “unjust political interference. This is why we objected to this matter and told them that we find it difficult to understand,” Ishiba said.