U.S. President Donald Trump said he will announce on Monday 25% tariffs on all imports of steel and aluminum.

Trump, speaking to reporters Sunday on Air Force One, said the tariffs will apply to the metal imports from all countries. He didn’t specify when the duties would take effect.

The president also said he would announce reciprocal tariffs later in the week on countries that tax U.S. imports. Those tariffs will not go into effect the same day as the announcement, which could be Tuesday or Wednesday but soon after, Trump said.