OpenAI said on Tuesday it will develop artificial intelligence products for South Korea with chat app operator Kakao, unveiling a second major alliance with a high-profile Asian partner this week.

In a whirlwind tour through Asia, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman also announced a partnership with Japan's SoftBank on Monday and is, according to sources, scheduled to visit India on Wednesday where he is seeking to meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Like SoftBank, Kakao said it would be using technology developed by the ChatGPT creator for its products.