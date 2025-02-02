China vowed to retaliate against the U.S. — but stopped short of imposing tariffs — after President Donald Trump announced a 10% levy on imports from the world’s No. 2 economy.

China’s Commerce Ministry pledged to file a "lawsuit” against the U.S. at the World Trade Organization (WTO), condemning the blanket tariff as a "serious violation” of international trade rules in a Sunday statement. Beijing will "take corresponding countermeasures to firmly safeguard its own rights and interests,” it added, without elaborating.

Trump unleashed the first salvo of his tariff war on Saturday, imposing levies of 25% on Canada and Mexico, as well as the lower rate on China, over what he says is a failure to prevent the flow of undocumented migrants and illegal drugs. That action just two weeks into his second term shows the U.S. leader is serious about following through on promised trade curbs against both allies and adversaries.