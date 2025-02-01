Nintendo shares may extend their record climb beyond the upcoming Switch 2 launch on anticipation of new hit games and other content surrounding the console’s release.

The Mario Kart creator’s focus on success in games, while leveraging its intellectual property into movies and theme parks, makes it look like a safe bet for tech investors amid the volatility sparked by Chinese AI startup DeepSeek, analysts say.

Since the success of "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" in 2023, the market has started "to value Nintendo as a content creator rather than just a hardware manufacturer,” according to JPMorgan Chase & Co. analyst Junko Yamamura. She expects the stock to continue rising on the company’s "unique” software selling strategy, which includes character merchandise and mobile games.